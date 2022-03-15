BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BCDA has been the subject of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

