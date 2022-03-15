BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $15.54 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will earn $15.54 per share for the year.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $428.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

