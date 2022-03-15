BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BK Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BK Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in BK Technologies by 71.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 270,164 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BKTI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -239.76 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,198.80%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

BK Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.