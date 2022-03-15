BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

