BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the February 13th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MUI opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $14,635,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,049,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

