BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the February 13th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
MUI opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (MUI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.