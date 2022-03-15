Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $987.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 1,317,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,472. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

