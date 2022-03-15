Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Ariel Hurley Sells 2,339 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ariel Hurley sold 256 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $14,384.64.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47.

BPMC stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

