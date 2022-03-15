BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$200.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$187.79.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$164.64 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$115.44 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$165.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.14.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

