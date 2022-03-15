BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 11,916 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

