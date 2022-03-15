BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIL. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,068,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

