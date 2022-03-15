BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $918,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Navient were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NAVI opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

