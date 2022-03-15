BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 7,499 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $102,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -131.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

