BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNP. Barclays set a €62.30 ($68.46) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.60 ($74.29).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.01 ($56.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €60.50 and its 200-day moving average is €58.08. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a one year high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

