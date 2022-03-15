Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 685 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 4,281.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $80.19.

