Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

IGM stock opened at $342.03 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $341.39 and a 52 week high of $453.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGM shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

