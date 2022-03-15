Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.