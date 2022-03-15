Bogart Wealth LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.36 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

