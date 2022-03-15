Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $147,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,517,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,608,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,706,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

