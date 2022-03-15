Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Up 4.1%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.81 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.81 ($0.10). Approximately 19,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 108,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BONH shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.
About Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)
Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.
