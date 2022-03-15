Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 33.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE:BXP opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.53 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.