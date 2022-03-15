Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €87.50 by Warburg Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €87.50 ($96.15) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.38 ($101.51).

BNR traded up €2.46 ($2.70) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €70.46 ($77.43). The company had a trading volume of 461,723 shares. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a one year high of €56.25 ($61.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.28.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

