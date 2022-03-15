Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €87.50 by Warburg Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) has been given a €87.50 ($96.15) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.38 ($101.51).

BNR traded up €2.46 ($2.70) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €70.46 ($77.43). The company had a trading volume of 461,723 shares. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a one year high of €56.25 ($61.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.28.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

