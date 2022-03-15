Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37,460 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.