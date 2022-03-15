Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $919.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of HUBG opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

