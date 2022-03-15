Brokerages Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) to post $31.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $141.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $142.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $171.40 million, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $173.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LVOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,656. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its position in LiveVox by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at $13,026,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in LiveVox by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

