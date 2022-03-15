Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $0.85 EPS

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.98. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last three months. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC opened at $45.32 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.