Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.26.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

