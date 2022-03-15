Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $573.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) will report $573.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.87 million and the highest is $579.92 million. LHC Group posted sales of $524.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

