Brokerages Expect Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $589.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.00 million. Qiagen reported sales of $567.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

QGEN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 838,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,059. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.