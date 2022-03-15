Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkaline Water.

Shares of WTER opened at $0.82 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

