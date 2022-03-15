Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.03. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

COOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE COOK traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,179. Traeger has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.