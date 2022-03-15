Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.97. 5,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,839. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 105,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

