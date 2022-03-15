Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT at $30.71

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACVA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 29,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,993. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

