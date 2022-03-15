Brokerages Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Target Price at €102.80

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.80 ($112.97).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($116.48) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

KBX stock traded up €4.82 ($5.30) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €72.52 ($79.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,968 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €62.98 ($69.21) and a 1 year high of €113.60 ($124.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.47.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

