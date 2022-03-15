Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Target Price at GBX 136.50

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.74) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.04) to GBX 177 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up GBX 0.27 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 93.78 ($1.22). 34,726,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The company has a market cap of £7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.54.

In related news, insider Warren East bought 19,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($30,583.33). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £981.71 ($1,276.61). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 52,659 shares of company stock worth $6,028,707.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

