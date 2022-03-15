Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Target Price at €255.07

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €250.07 ($274.80).

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €6.30 ($6.92) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €150.00 ($164.84). 2,175,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($277.14). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €178.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €184.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

