Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,165. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

