BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 564,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

