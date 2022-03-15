Bunicorn (BUNI) Achieves Market Cap of $469,794.02

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $469,794.02 and approximately $378,451.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.82 or 0.06633752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.15 or 1.00166887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040852 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

