Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,625 ($34.14) to GBX 2,800 ($36.41) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,925 ($38.04).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,818 ($36.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,761.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,724.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.33. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($39.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 40.80 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($37.76), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($442,699.51).

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.