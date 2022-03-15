Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $765.45

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 765.45 ($9.95) and traded as low as GBX 688 ($8.95). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 700.98 ($9.12), with a volume of 216,797 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 702.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 765.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -41.97.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

