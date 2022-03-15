Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $4.01. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 59,421 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.54.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 425,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,073,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

