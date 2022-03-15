Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.23

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $9.37. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

