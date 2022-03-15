C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). C4 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,510. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.42.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

