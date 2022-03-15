Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,629. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cactus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,777,000.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.