Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE:WHD opened at $50.59 on Monday. Cactus has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,463,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,777,000.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.