Cadence Bank NA Purchases 1,058 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

