Cadence Bank NA Sells 115 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.27.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.31. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $214.56 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

