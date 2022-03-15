Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.62 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.41. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.