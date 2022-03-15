Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

