Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 98,564 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,038 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.